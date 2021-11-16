Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.5% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $168.36. 21,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,917. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.01 and a 1 year high of $168.00.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

