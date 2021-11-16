Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its price target increased by Roth Capital from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

XAIR has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Shares of XAIR opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $352.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.19. Beyond Air has a 1 year low of $4.62 and a 1 year high of $15.83.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Air will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAIR. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 243,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 59,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

