Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Price Target Raised to $13.00 at Oppenheimer

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) had its target price increased by Oppenheimer from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Beyond Air from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of XAIR opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $352.75 million, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of -0.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.11, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.19.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Beyond Air will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XAIR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. 18.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

