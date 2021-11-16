Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $251,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Big Lots by 2,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,310 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 202.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 52,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after buying an additional 15,391 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut their target price on Big Lots from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Big Lots from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Big Lots from $71.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE BIG opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.23. Big Lots, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.76 and a 1-year high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 21.00%. Big Lots’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.00%.

Big Lots announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, August 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 29.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

