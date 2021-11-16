Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) Insider Martin Monro Buys 25,000 Shares

Big River Industries Limited (ASX:BRI) insider Martin Monro purchased 25,000 shares of Big River Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.00 ($35,714.29).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Big River Industries’s previous Final dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Big River Industries’s payout ratio is 230.77%.

Big River Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, distribution, and retail of timber products and building supplies in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers builders hardware products, including nails, brackets, fixings, builders plastic products and adhesives, saw blades, hardwood pegs, silicone products, and door handles and locks, as well as formwork accessories and reinforcing products; building products, pine framing, fiber cement, hardwood for structural and decorative purposes, plywood, sheet materials, particle board flooring, landscaping and fencing supplies, doors, door furniture, and external timber cladding products; LVL, I-beams, and laminated beams; timber flooring, decking, and molding products; and formwork, insulation, and other products.

