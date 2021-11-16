Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $85.35

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $85.35, but opened at $88.00. Bilibili shares last traded at $88.67, with a volume of 32,846 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. HSBC cut shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -51.73 and a beta of 1.28.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($1.68). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 23.68% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BILI. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bilibili in the third quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bilibili by 56.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,700,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bilibili by 49,499.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bilibili by 96.6% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Bilibili by 36.4% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,727,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

