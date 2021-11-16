BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of BCAB traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.60 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. BioAtla has a 1 year low of $25.62 and a 1 year high of $76.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

In related news, President Scott Andrew Smith sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $90,358.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,441,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,966,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 595,855 shares of company stock valued at $23,611,580 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioAtla by 1,575.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 233,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,882,000 after buying an additional 219,831 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in BioAtla during the third quarter valued at about $1,841,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in BioAtla by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in BioAtla by 55.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

