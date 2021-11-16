BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ BCAB traded up $0.97 on Tuesday, hitting $28.15. 4,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,458. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.03. BioAtla has a 52-week low of $25.62 and a 52-week high of $76.63.

In other news, CEO Jay M. Phd Short sold 4,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $188,572.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,441,508 shares in the company, valued at $59,966,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Guy Levy sold 546,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $21,677,011.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 595,855 shares of company stock worth $23,611,580 over the last quarter. 35.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 55.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla in the third quarter worth about $1,841,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioAtla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.20.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

