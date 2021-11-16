Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($31.93) EPS.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $7.69 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.79. Biodesix has a twelve month low of $6.52 and a twelve month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.23.

Several analysts have issued reports on BDSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

In other Biodesix news, Director Jack W. Schuler acquired 50,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $384,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John Patience bought 8,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.04 per share, with a total value of $67,503.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 53.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biodesix stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 363.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of Biodesix worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biodesix Company Profile

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

