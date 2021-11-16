BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Biolaw Technology, Inc. is the world’s leading dental laser company, is a medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets lasers and related products focused on technologies that advance the practice of dentistry and medicine. The Company’s products incorporate patented and patent pending technologies designed to provide clinically superior performance with less pain and faster recovery times. BIOLASE’s principal products are dental laser systems that perform a broad range of dental procedures, including cosmetic and complex surgical applications. Other products under development address ophthalmology and other medical and consumer markets. “

Get BIOLASE alerts:

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of BIOLASE from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BIOL stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.49. 3,534,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,488,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.91. BIOLASE has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.46.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 48.22% and a negative return on equity of 74.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIOL. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BIOLASE (BIOL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.