Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Bioventus in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bioventus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.80.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Shares of BVS stock opened at $15.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $894.80 million and a PE ratio of -314.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.82. Bioventus has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $19.94.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.11. Bioventus had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 30.47%. On average, research analysts expect that Bioventus will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth Michael Reali bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.81 per share, with a total value of $26,658.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,175 shares in the company, valued at $165,501.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,020,000. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $22,920,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 733,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after purchasing an additional 293,206 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,265,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 517,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,108,000 after purchasing an additional 303,495 shares during the last quarter. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bioventus Company Profile

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.