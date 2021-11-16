Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Raised to C$12.00 at ATB Capital

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) had its price target lifted by ATB Capital from C$11.75 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated a $10.00 rating and set a C$11.50 price target (up from C$10.00) on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, August 27th. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares upgraded Bird Construction from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Raymond James restated an outperform rating and set a C$13.50 price target on shares of Bird Construction in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bird Construction has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.29.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

TSE:BDT opened at C$10.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.48. Bird Construction has a 52 week low of C$6.65 and a 52 week high of C$10.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$563.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is 39.39%.

Bird Construction Company Profile

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.