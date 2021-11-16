Birdchain (BIRD) Hits Market Cap of $372,240.65

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded 6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 16th. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Birdchain has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. Birdchain has a total market capitalization of $372,240.65 and approximately $103,136.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $28.81 or 0.00048593 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.00223842 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010379 BTC.

Birdchain Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Birdchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

