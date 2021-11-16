Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Black Knight, Inc. engages in the provision of integrated technology, workflow automation and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the Technology and Data and Analytics business segments. Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions which support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services. Data and Analytics segment provides property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, prepayment and default models, lead generation and other data solutions. Black Knight Inc., formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services Inc., is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL. “

Get Black Knight alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $96.14.

Shares of BKI opened at $76.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $74.88. Black Knight has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $95.76.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 112,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 39,376 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 63.7% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,834,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 585,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,165,000 after buying an additional 25,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Knight (BKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.