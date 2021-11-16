BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

BRGE opened at GBX 726.66 ($9.49) on Tuesday. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 732 ($9.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 687.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £714.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47.

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

