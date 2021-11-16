BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (BRGE) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE) announced a dividend on Friday, November 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.55 ($0.06) per share on Friday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $1.75. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
BRGE opened at GBX 726.66 ($9.49) on Tuesday. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 486 ($6.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 732 ($9.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 687.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £714.05 million and a P/E ratio of 5.47.
About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust
