BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Lifted by Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 2.5% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $953.24 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $899.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $889.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $663.24 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 30.97%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,080.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total transaction of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total value of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

