BlockMesh (BMH) One Day Volume Hits $1,994.00

BlockMesh (CURRENCY:BMH) traded 75.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One BlockMesh coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. BlockMesh has a total market cap of $129,860.37 and approximately $1,994.00 worth of BlockMesh was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BlockMesh has traded 75.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BlockMesh Profile

BlockMesh (BMH) is a coin. BlockMesh’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 273,039,971 coins. The Reddit community for BlockMesh is /r/BlockMesh_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlockMesh’s official Twitter account is @blockmesh_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlockMesh is www.blockmesh.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BlockMesh is an Ethereum-based platform that enables cost-free communication by creating a global mesh network which allows users to skip typical cellular and ISP “toll roads”. It can operate via Bluetooth and wifi instead of mobile data, it is essentially cost-free once you’re on the network. BlockMesh is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BlockMesh

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlockMesh should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlockMesh using one of the exchanges listed above.

