Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan Purchases 6,229 Shares

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) CEO Alan B. Levan acquired 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.12 per share, for a total transaction of $193,846.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE BVH traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.70. 1,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,251. Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $32.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $696.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.87.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.40. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $214.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their price objective on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $42.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bluegreen Vacations from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bluegreen Vacations currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 116.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

