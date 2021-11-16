B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Sell Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their sell rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded B&M European Value Retail to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 720 ($9.41) in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 554 ($7.24) to GBX 576 ($7.53) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) price objective on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered B&M European Value Retail to a sector perform rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.51) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 584 ($7.63).

Get B&M European Value Retail alerts:

Shares of LON BME opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 13.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 588.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 570.68. B&M European Value Retail has a 52-week low of GBX 453.20 ($5.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 645.25 ($8.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.23, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a GBX 5 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. B&M European Value Retail’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

About B&M European Value Retail

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for B&M European Value Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&M European Value Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.