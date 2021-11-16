BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of BMTX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 6,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $18.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.
About BM Technologies
BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.
