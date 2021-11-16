BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

BM Technologies (NYSE:BMTX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BMTX traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.01. 6,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,823. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.20. BM Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.68 and a 52-week high of $18.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BM Technologies stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BMTX) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,176 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of BM Technologies worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 32.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BM Technologies

BM Technologies, Inc is a technology company that provides banking services through its partner banks. It offers a mobile banking platform in the U.S. that provides access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans and credit cards. The company’s operating model enables partner banks to provide banking services to low and middle-income Americans who have been left behind by the fee model of traditional banks.

