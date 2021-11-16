BMO Capital Markets Boosts Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target to C$17.00

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of Sienna Senior Living to a “buy” rating and set a C$16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.70.

SIA traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$15.30. 96,081 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.15, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 141.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.51. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$12.72 and a 1 year high of C$16.85.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

