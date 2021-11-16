BMO Capital Markets Increases Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) Price Target to $133.00

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from $122.00 to $133.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ASH. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Ashland Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ashland Global to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $108.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.84. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $73.18 and a twelve month high of $108.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 1.26.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ashland Global will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total transaction of $104,107.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ashland Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,631,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $412,729,000 after buying an additional 79,149 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 9.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,798,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $338,509,000 after buying an additional 330,946 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 0.7% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 12.2% in the third quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 2,468,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $219,960,000 after buying an additional 267,424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

