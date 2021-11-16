BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €69.00 by Credit Suisse Group

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been given a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BNP. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.60 ($72.47) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) price target on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays set a €52.60 ($61.88) price objective on BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.11 ($74.25).

EPA:BNP opened at €61.22 ($72.02) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.69.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

