Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Increased to C$57.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$42.25 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.50 to C$51.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.19.

OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $45.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.49. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $45.26.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

