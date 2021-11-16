Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Price Target Raised to C$59.25 at Scotiabank

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.25 to C$59.25 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BOWFF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$57.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC upped their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$60.00 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.19.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOWFF traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $45.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.02 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.49.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the acquisition, refurbishment, management, ownership, and development of multi-family residential communities. It offers residential units located in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario, and Quebec. The company was founded by Sam Kolias and Van Kolias in 1984 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

