Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$57.75 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) had its price objective upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$51.00 to C$57.75 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$60.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT to C$56.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$43.50 to C$51.25 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$54.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boardwalk REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$59.31.

Get Boardwalk REIT alerts:

Shares of BEI.UN opened at C$56.44 on Monday. Boardwalk REIT has a 52 week low of C$32.09 and a 52 week high of C$56.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$49.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$44.41.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.