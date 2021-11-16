BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) Short Interest Down 78.2% in October

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:BHKLY) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the October 14th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BOC Hong Kong stock opened at $62.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.05. BOC Hong Kong has a fifty-two week low of $57.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.42.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $3.1987 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.21%.

BOC Hong Kong (Holdings) Limited, an investment holding company, provides banking and related financial services to corporate and individual customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Personal Banking, Corporate Banking, Treasury, and Insurance.

