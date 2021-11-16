Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, an increase of 225.9% from the October 14th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS BONXF opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.00. Bonterra Resources has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.30.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc is an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Gladiator Deposit, the Moroy Deposit and Bonterra Mill, and the Barry Deposit located in the provinces of Ontario and Quebec, Canada.

