Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Insider Laurie Marie Grijalva Sells 13,498 Shares

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 13,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total value of $1,610,716.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Boot Barn stock traded up $5.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,060. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $126.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.28.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Boot Barn from $123.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 24.9% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 92,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,772,000 after buying an additional 18,414 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 95.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 21,884 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 45.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the second quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 69.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

