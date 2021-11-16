Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Intuitive Surgical makes up approximately 2.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 38 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ISRG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $296.67 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $333.33 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

ISRG traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.11. 2,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,632. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.31, a P/E/G ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $357.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.54. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,048.12, for a total transaction of $416,103.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,619.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

