Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 2.3% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.5% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $275.00 to $326.67 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $2.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $356.11. 2,943 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,616,632. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $357.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.54. The company has a market cap of $127.22 billion, a PE ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.05. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,196 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,083.16, for a total transaction of $1,295,459.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,466,708.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $13,752,332 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

