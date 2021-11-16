Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 447 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total transaction of $677,688.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 46,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,972.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.23, for a total value of $523,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,800 shares of company stock worth $3,061,398. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVAV. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

AVAV stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 439 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,228. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.28. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,068.33 and a beta of 0.38.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

