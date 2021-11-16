Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $1.97 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DVY. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,574,000 after acquiring an additional 308,898 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,653,000 after acquiring an additional 132,723 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after acquiring an additional 114,260 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after acquiring an additional 99,422 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $121.32. 3,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.05 and its 200-day moving average is $118.33. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.73 and a one year high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

