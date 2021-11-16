Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Has $2.20 Million Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $613,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.60. 7,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,729. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.80.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.54.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.