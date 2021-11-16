Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,820 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.4% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

AMZN traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3,546.28. The stock had a trading volume of 31,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,574. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a P/E ratio of 69.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,393.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,391.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,881.00 and a 52 week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,137.12.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,512 shares of company stock worth $282,644,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

