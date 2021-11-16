Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 132.7% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.89. 47,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,052,126. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.54. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

