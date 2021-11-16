Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 104 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $132,000.

Shares of ITOT traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.37. 17,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,219. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $80.83 and a 52 week high of $107.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.27.

