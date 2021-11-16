Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. Norwegian Cruise Line comprises approximately 1.7% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 137.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 56.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 19.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.92.

Shares of NYSE:NCLH traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.72. 788,892 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,106,074. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 2.66. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $19.94 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2248.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

