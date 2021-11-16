Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in DexCom by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at $520,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in DexCom by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 308,087 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $131,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.32, for a total transaction of $313,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.40, for a total transaction of $556,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,334 shares of company stock worth $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $7.75 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $649.70. 4,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,113. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $570.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $482.48. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $653.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $574.44.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

