Bouvel Investment Partners LLC Trims Stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 648 shares during the quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 33.3% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,086,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,156,806 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,957,000 after acquiring an additional 528,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $174,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $77,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,484 shares of company stock worth $2,162,756 in the last three months. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KTOS shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.89.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.53. 9,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,135,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.67. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.57.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, services and solutions for United States national security priorities. Its products include microwave electronic products, satellite communications, modular systems, and rocket support operating. The company was founded on December 19, 1994 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

