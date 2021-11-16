Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) – Stock analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boyd Group Services in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.29. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cormark lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Boyd Group Services to C$236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. ATB Capital raised Boyd Group Services to an “outperform” rating and set a C$265.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James set a C$262.00 target price on Boyd Group Services and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$240.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boyd Group Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$256.85.

BYD stock opened at C$212.39 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$242.84 and a 200 day moving average price of C$233.12. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of C$201.92 and a fifty-two week high of C$267.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

