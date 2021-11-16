Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$244.00 at Desjardins

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) had its target price cut by Desjardins from C$280.00 to C$244.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Laurentian lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$250.00 to C$236.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$284.00 to C$272.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Boyd Group Services to an outperform rating and set a C$265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$256.85.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Shares of BYD opened at C$212.39 on Friday. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of C$201.92 and a 12-month high of C$267.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$242.84 and its 200 day moving average price is C$233.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Boyd Group Services

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Read More: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.