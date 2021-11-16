Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 75.0% from the October 14th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BXBLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brambles from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:BXBLY opened at $15.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.62. Brambles has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $19.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a $0.4064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.29%.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

