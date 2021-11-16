Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brambles Limited provides reusable pallets, crates and containers pooling solutions to the fresh food, consumer goods, general manufacturing, automotive, aviation and chemical sectors. The Company offers its products under the CHEP and IFCO brands. It also provides information management services. Brambles Limited is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Brambles in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of BXBLY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,045. Brambles has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $19.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Brambles

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India.

