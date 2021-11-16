Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 14th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BREZ stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 14.8% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,705,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,921,000 after buying an additional 347,802 shares in the last quarter. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $8,032,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.4% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 2.1% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 629,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

