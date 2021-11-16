BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) Short Interest Up 1,464.0% in October

BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBRW) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 78,200 shares, a growth of 1,464.0% from the October 14th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 178,010,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BrewBilt Manufacturing stock opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. BrewBilt Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.02.

Get BrewBilt Manufacturing alerts:

About BrewBilt Manufacturing

BrewBilt Manufacturing, Inc engages in the provision of custom designs and hand crafts for brewing systems. It also integrates processing, fermentation, and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis, and hemp industries. The company was founded by Jeffrey Lewis and Kristy Pedotti on May 31, 2014 and is headquartered in Grass Valley, CA.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrewBilt Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.