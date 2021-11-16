Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $22.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Health Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an overweight rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $4.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.43. Bright Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.57 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.31). As a group, analysts predict that Bright Health Group will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Adair Newhall bought 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Bright Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

