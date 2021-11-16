Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a drop of 84.9% from the October 14th total of 159,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCLE opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. Broadscale Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

