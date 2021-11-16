Brokerages Anticipate ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) to Announce $3.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) will announce earnings per share of $3.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. ArcelorMittal reported earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,772.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full year earnings of $13.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.94 to $13.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $13.46. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $4.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.44 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 26.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on MT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,311,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 103.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,439,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcelorMittal by 2.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,669,000 after buying an additional 68,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in ArcelorMittal in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,633,490. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.13. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $36.58.

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

