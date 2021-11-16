Brokerages Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce ($0.14) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Infinity Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.47). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.45 million. Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,398.81% and a negative return on equity of 172.12%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS.

INFI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,073 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

INFI traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.44. The stock had a trading volume of 20,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,305. The firm has a market cap of $217.20 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.90. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03.

About Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

